Flower Show To Be Organized From Jan 25

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022

Flower show to be organized from Jan 25

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that Flower Shows provide entertainment opportunities to citizens specially children, women folk and adults

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that Flower Shows provide entertainment opportunities to citizens specially children, women folk and adults.

DC vowed that like every year, the officials of all concerned departments shall organize a standard Flower Show program with further better improvements. He was chairing a meeting convened in connection with organizing Flower Show and Science and Arts Exhibition from January 25 to January 27 2022 at Government HM Khoja High School Nawabshah.

DC instructed officials of department of education, social welfare, agriculture and other related departments to arrange holding of Flower Show, and Arts and Science Exhibition in a unique style. He said that during Flower Show event the students of schools and colleges shall be given opportunity to introduce their invented projects and get themselves prove their capabilities and talent, which would multiply their enthusiasm immensely. He said that apart from display of colorful, beautiful and fragrant flowers, such events shall also be organized with the participation of general public.

On the occasion former Director Department of Education Razi Khan Jamali sharing information about Flower, Arts and Science Exhibition said that it is three-day festival which is organized every year.

He said that the program is participated by students of different government and private school and colleges with their innovative inventions of the field. He said that families and children visit the event with zeal and joy. He said that medical camps. food areas, parking areas and other facilities are also arranged for the exhibition. Razi Khan said that the second day of exhibition is reserved for visit of families .

He said that the interest in the vent could be judged from the visit of 80 to 85 thousand visitors of last year event. Deputy Commissioner urged Police and Rangers to extend all possible cooperation to the flower show and exhibition organizers for security arrangements during the program. He also instructed officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company HESCO to manage stable supply of electricity for the event. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonia Kaleem, Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Brig Muhammad Amin, Assistant HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, DSP Piyaro Khan Jamali, Assistant Commissioners, Principals and officials of related departments.

