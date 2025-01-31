Flowers business on rise with onset of spring in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) As the spring season approaches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the demand for flowers and ornamental plants has seen a significant increase in Peshawar, with a noticeable rush of buyers at local nurseries eager to decorate their homes with vibrant roses and other plants.

Tarnab, a well-known business hub for flowers and ornamental plants located about seven kilometers north of Peshawar, is witnessing a surge in visitors.

Residents are flocking to the area to purchase flowers and plants to brighten up their houses, bungalows, and farmlands.

Among the most sought-after plants are ornamental varieties like the Kangi Palm, Bottle Palm, and Araucaria, which have seen a dramatic rise in demand despite their high prices.

“I came from Nowshera to buy Kangi Palm and Araucaria to decorate my newly built house near Wapda Town,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer at Tarnab. “These plants are my favorite as they hold a special fascination for me,” he added.

Nasir highlighted that Pakistan’s diverse climate, with ample sunshine, rainfall, and distinct seasons, makes it an ideal country for various types of plants.

He emphasized the importance of promoting native trees as part of national programs like the Plant for Pakistan and spring afforestation initiatives, which could benefit honey production, wildlife, and the furniture industry.

Sellers at Tarnab shared that Patokai Qasur district is a major source of ornamental plants and flowers, with seasonal plants being transported in bulk to meet the growing demand.

Prices for these plants vary, with flower saplings being sold at Rs 200-250 each. Larger species like the Karachi-bred Araucaria, standing at five feet, are priced between Rs 4,000-5,000, while locally grown varieties from Lahore and Peshawar are available for Rs 2,000-2,500.

Traders from the merged tribal areas are also taking advantage of the rising demand, purchasing flowers and plants from Tarnab to capitalize on the growing interest in floriculture.

The traders noted that one of the challenges of the business is the potential for financial losses due to plant deaths or drying out. As such, they are urging the KP government to recognize floriculture as an industry and offer financial incentives to those involved in this demanding trade.

Khurshid Khan, Chief Conservator of Forests, announced that a large stock of saplings has been raised in nurseries and will be distributed to the public, farmers, and government departments as part of the region’s afforestation efforts.

He also encouraged every individual to contribute to the environmental cause by planting at least two saplings, which could collectively lead to the planting of 480 million saplings in KP within a year.

