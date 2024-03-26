Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Flowers are precious gift from nature as these are not only add beauty to surroundings but also play important role in purifying the atmosphere.

This was stated by Executive Officer Cantonment board Farasat Ali Shah while talking to a delegation of citizens headed by Muhammad Yaqoob Shera here on Tuesday.

The Flower Exhibition in connection with Pakistan Movement Day and Spring Season is a welcoming event in the city. A large number of citizens used to visit the Cantt Garden to enjoy the event.

They also catch beauties of the flowers through their cameras. Farasat stated that the exhibition provided excellent recreation to citizens. Different varieties of the flowers have been put on display in the exhibition.

Yaqoob Shera appreciated the conduct of the exhibition and said it was a good source of recreation for citizens.