Open Menu

Flowers Exhibition At Cantt Garden Attracts Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Flowers are precious gift from nature as these are not only add beauty to surroundings but also play important role in purifying the atmosphere.

This was stated by Executive Officer Cantonment board Farasat Ali Shah while talking to a delegation of citizens headed by Muhammad Yaqoob Shera here on Tuesday.

The Flower Exhibition in connection with Pakistan Movement Day and Spring Season is a welcoming event in the city. A large number of citizens used to visit the Cantt Garden to enjoy the event.

They also catch beauties of the flowers through their cameras. Farasat stated that the exhibition provided excellent recreation to citizens. Different varieties of the flowers have been put on display in the exhibition.

Yaqoob Shera appreciated the conduct of the exhibition and said it was a good source of recreation for citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Event From

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

50 minutes ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

1 hour ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

2 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

3 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

4 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan