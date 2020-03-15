Flowers fragrance attracts people of all ages in Tarnab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The colourful flowers of different shades having beautiful fragrance and varieties here Sunday attracted people of all ages at Tarnab in the start of spring season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Flowers lovers in cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks, buses, wagons, flying coaches and on foots were found busy purchasing colourful roses of different shades to decorate their houses, bunglows, hujras and farm houses besides donate as gift to their loved one.

Known as City of Flowers, Peshawar's Tarnab is the main hub of floriculture business where great rush of buyers were being witnessed on Govt and Private plants' nurseries these days with variety of flowers, roses and ornamental plants located some seven kilometers east of the City.

The demands of red roses and ornamental plants including Kangi Palm, Bottle Palm and Araucaria were increased manifold despite exorbitant prices.

The buyers from DI Khan to Chitral and Kohistan to Waziristan are being seen purchasing flowers and ornmental plants in substantial quantity for their loved ones.

"I came from Dir Lower district to buy Kangi Palm and Araucaria to decorate my newly constructed house near Wapda Town," Engr Khushal Khan while busy to select roses at Tarnab told APP.

"Kangi Palm and Araucaria are also my favorite plants as both are great source of my fascination," Khan said.

"My Peshawar visit is incomplete without buying saplings of red roses and Kangi Palm "he said, adding 250 flowers plants have been purchased for my uncle.

Pakistan is a unique country with plenty of sunshine, substantial rainfall, winter, autumn, summer and spring seasons while its climate was suitable for all kinds of trees and flowers plantations.

PTI led Govt had launched a mega 10 billion trees afforstration project (BTAP) under which one billion additional trees would be planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during next four years to counter climate change challenges.

In first phase of BTAP, around 1.20 billion plants were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2014-17.

The 10 BTAP has been extended to erstwhile Fata where 47pc plantations activities would be carried out during next four years to bring its vast land under forestry cover.

Engr Khushal said preference should be given to plantation of native trees in Plant for Pakistan and 10BTAP afforestration programs imperative for growth of honey, wildlife and furniture sectors.

The national afforestration programs would be successful only by involving local communities for protection of new and young plantions, he said.

Plants sellers at Tarnab said Patoki Qasur district was the hub of ornamental and flowers plants from where it were transported in large quantity to cater people's demands.

One flower sapling was being sold at Rs100 to Rs150 while Karachi born Araucaria of seven feet height was being sold at Rs4000-Rs5000 against Rs 2000 to Rs2500 of Lahore and Peshawar's origin specie.

Traders of merged areas were also being seen purchasing flowers and ornamental plants from Tarnab to get maximum profits keeping in view of tribesmen overwhelming response to floriculture business.

Flowers buds with colorful and eye-catching designs besides indoor ornamental plants were being transported to South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts.

The florists said they often face financial losses in case of death of plants or become dry due to extreem weather conditions owing to climate change.

They said around 20, 000 families were directly and directly associated with this business in Tarnab.

The traders urged KP Govt to give flowers an industry status and give special financial incentives to people associated with this hard-earned business for its sustainable growth.