Flowers Gajra: A tradition that captivates hearts on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches fast, a time-honored tradition of flower gajra is started captivating the hearts of customers especially of girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar.

Flowers gajra--made from jasmine and marigold flowers has become a must-have for many women and girls to celebrate the festive occasion with immense joy besides looking different on Eid.

On Thursday, flower gajra shops at Fawara Chowk in Peshawar Cantonment were buzzing with activity, as a wave of eager buyers arrived to place orders for this Eid adornment.

“I came all the way from Nowshera to place an order for flower gajras for Chanda Raat,” said Ms. Sundas Amin, a lecturer of Statistics, while speaking to APP at Fawara Chowk.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is not just about family gatherings and feasts but it is about the traditions that make the day truly special, and the flower gajra is one of those beautiful customs that add grace to the joyous occasion,” she said.

For generations, adorning one’s hair with a gajra made from fresh and fragrant flowers has been an essential part of Eid celebrations, particularly for girls. This humble yet striking accessory adds an elegant touch to the festive attire, often paired with matching jewelry and footwear.

Typically crafted from jasmine or marigold flowers, gajra is more than just an accessory; it is a symbol of elegance, grace, and enhances the festive spirit of Eid,” Ms. Amin explained.

The tradition of wearing the gajra, woven into intricate patterns and worn alongside traditional outfits like sarees, lehengas, or salwar kameez, is prevalent not only in Pakistan but also in subcontinent countries.

The subtle fragrance of jasmine, combined with the vibrant colours of marigolds, makes the flower gajra aromatic as well as a visual delight. For many, the ritual of selecting and weaving the flowers into one’s hair or hand is a cherished activity that fosters a sense of connection with family and friends.

Florists at Fawara Chowk reported a significant surge in its demand as Eid approaches in Peshawar. “The demand for flower gajras increases as the festival draws nearer,” said Ali Khan, a florist at Fawara Chowk. “

“To meet the rising orders, we have brought stock of jasmine flowers from Tarnab Peshawar and Pattoki Qasur as part of our Eid special offerings,” Khan said, adding that, beyond being a fashionable statement, the flower gajra carries deep cultural significance and enhance bonds of friendship.

“The delicate flowers used in the gajra symbolize purity, beauty, and renewal, all qualities that reflect the spirit of Eid,” he said. “Wearing the gajra honours the longstanding traditions of elegance and grace associated with Eid.”

In recent years, flower gajras have evolved, with newer versions incorporating orchids, lilies, and even artificial flowers designed to last longer. This blend of tradition and modernity has kept the gajra relevant and appealing to both young girls and older generations, maintaining its status as a beloved accessory for the occasion.

Beyond the physical celebration of Eid, the flower gajra also plays an important role in the age of social media. Its vibrant colours and delicate design have made it a popular feature on platforms like Instagram, where many young girls showcase their Eid outfits, complete with the flower-adorned hair and decorated hands with henna, cementing the gajra’s role as an iconic element of the joyous festival.

According to experts, the flower gajra is much more than just a simple adornment. “It represents culture, beauty, and familial bonds,” said Ali Khan. “For many, it is a connection to the past, a way of celebrating Eid with loved ones, and a cherished part of the festive atmosphere.”

In light of the growing demand for flowers in the region, Khan also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to grant industry status to floriculture, given its potential to boost economic growth, particularly in rural areas. “If the flowers do not sell, florists face significant financial losses,” he reiterated. “Interest-free loans for florists could support the flower business in KP and help the sector thrive,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Diyar Khan, Project Director of the 10 billion Trees program, highlighted the importance of floriculture as a profitable business. “The program includes floriculture and fruit plants to aid farmers in the region,” Khan said.

“The Agriculture Department and DFOs are working together to assist flower growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enhance the floriculture industry’s growth,” he said.

As Eid-ul-Fitr draws near, the flower gajra remains a cherished tradition—one that continues to captivate the hearts of many, weaving beauty, culture, and fragrance into the colorful tapestry of the festival.

