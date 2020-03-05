Flowers, ornamental plants' sale increase with start of spring season in KP

With the start of spring season in KP, the sale of flowers and ornamental plants were increased in Peshawar where great rush of buyers were being witnessed on plants' nurseries these days to decorate their houses with bunch of roses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :With the start of spring season in KP, the sale of flowers and ornamental plants were increased in Peshawar where great rush of buyers were being witnessed on plants' nurseries these days to decorate their houses with bunch of roses.

Tarnab, a hub of flowers and ornamental plants located some seven kilometers north of Peshawar, were attracting a large number of buyers these days who wants to decorate their houses, bungalows and farmlands with clourful flowers.

The demands of ornamental plants including Kangi Palm, Bottle Palm and Araucaria were increased manifold despite exorbitant prices.

"I came from Nowshera district to buy Kangi Palm and Araucaria to decorate my newly constructed house near Wapda Town," Ihtisham Khan, a lecturer in a private college told APP.

"Kangi Palm and Araucaria are my favorite plants as both are great source of my fascination," Khan said.

He said Pakistan was a unique country with plenty of sunshine, substantial rainfall, winter, summer and spring seasons while its climate was ideal for all kinds of trees plantations.

PTI led Govt had launched a mega 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) under which one billion additional trees would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next four years to counter climate change challenges.

He said preference should be given to native trees in Plant for Pakistan and 10BTAP afforestation programs imperative for growth of honey, wildlife and furniture sectors.

Plants sellers at Tarnab said Patokai Qasur district was hub of ornamental plants and flowers from where seasonal plants were being transported in large quantity to cater people's demands.

One flower sapling was being sold at Rs100 to Rs150 while Karachi born Araucaria of five feet height was being sold at Rs4000-Rs5000 against Rs 2000 to Rs2500 of Lahore and Peshawar's origin specie.

Traders of merged areas were also being seen these days purchasing flowers and ornamental plants from Tarnab to get maximum profits keeping in view of tribesmen overwhelming response to floriculture business.

Flowers buds with colorful and eye-catching designs besides indoor ornamental plants were being transported to South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Kurram, Bajaur, Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts.

The florists said they often face great financial losses in case death of plants or become dry.

The traders urged KP Govt to give flowers an industry status and give special financial incentives to people associated with this hard-earned business for its growth and promotion.