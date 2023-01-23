Flowers, pet show organized by Iqra University

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed attended the Flower and Pet Show as a chief guest organized by the Iqra University at a park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and inspected the stall set up in connection with the flower and pet show here on Monday

On this occasion, Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed said organizing flower and pet shows at a private level is welcome and such entertainment activities should continue to be organized for the people of Karachi, DMC East will also play its role in this regard.

Later, Iqra university presented memento shields to him and the officers.