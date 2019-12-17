UrduPoint.com
Flu Might Protect You From The Common Cold: Study

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Flu might protect you from the common cold: Study

Researchers have found that people who suffered from influenza were 70 per cent less likely to have acquired rhinoviruses, or the common cold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Researchers have found that people who suffered from influenza were 70 per cent less likely to have acquired rhinoviruses, or the common cold.

For the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences, samples from 44,230 cases of acute respiratory illness, in 36,157 patients, were tested for 11 types of respiratory viruses over nine years at National Academy of Sciences (NHS) Greater Glasgow and Clyde board in UK.

"One really striking pattern in our data is the decline in cases of the respiratory virus rhinovirus, which is typically a mild common cold causing virus, occurring during winter, around the time that flu activity increases," said study researcher Sema Nickbakhsh from the University of Glasgow.

During the study, the most striking interaction they found was between influenza A viruses and rhinoviruses, a type of virus that can cause the common cold.

Computer modelling of the data found that the inhibitory interactions between influenza and rhinoviruses appeared to occur within individual people as well as at a population level.

According to the study, patients with influenza were approximately 70 per cent less likely to also be infected with rhinovirus, than were patients infected with the other virus types.

The study looked at how 11 viruses interacted.

It did find relationships between some of the other virus pairs, but these were not consistent at both the individual host and population level, which the study did find for influenza A and rhinovirus.

"Traditionally, people have studied viruses in isolation - you study only flu or rhinovirus - but we've shown here that we need to also be studying these viruses together like it's an ecosystem," said study lead researcher Pablo Murcia.

