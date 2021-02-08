UrduPoint.com
Fluoroscopy Suite Inaugurated In MTI KTH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:08 PM

Fluoroscopy Suite inaugurated in MTI KTH

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Cardiology Department has inaugurated the fluoroscopy suite to provide best healthcare services to patients of cardiology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Cardiology Department has inaugurated the fluoroscopy suite to provide best healthcare services to patients of cardiology.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim speaking in the inauguration ceremony said the Fluoroscopy suite would be really beneficial for the patients of cardiology who visit MTI KTH. Now, they said, patients would not be referred to HMC for fluoroscopy procedures.

By the help of fluoroscopy suite state of the art machine procedures like Temporary pace maker (TPM), permanent pacemaker (PPM) and peripheral angiography will be very easy for the patients.

Fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Fluoroscopy is used to treat people with heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias).

Under the supervision of Chairperson Medical Specialties and In-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf and her team the cardiology department is progressing and new machines are installed for the better care of patients.

