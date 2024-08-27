Flux Tower Installed At Experimental Farm Of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In a significant step towards enhancing agricultural research and environmental monitoring, a flux tower has been installed at the experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in collaboration with the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The tower was officially inaugurated by SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri and FAO’s Country Head, Florence Rolle, in a joint ceremony.
The flux tower is designed to measure crucial environmental parameters, including the emission of gases, energy, temperature, rainfall, and humidity between the earth’s surface and the atmosphere.
The data collected from the tower will be transmitted to the Data Center, providing accurate and real-time information through Aqua Portal vital for agricultural planning and climate research.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Fateh Marri emphasized the importance of this installation, stating that until now, reliance has been on external sources for agricultural, irrigation, and weather data.
He noted that the flux tower would provide reliable and precise information, directly benefiting Farmers, Extension workers, irrigation officers, researchers, students, and related institutions. Farmers will also benefit from advanced alerts and tailored advice on crop cultivation, risks, and protective measures.
Dr Marri also highlighted the need to establish an authority by national water policy in Sindh to manage groundwater data, a responsibility previously held by WAPDA before the 18th Amendment. He further said that the national water policy envisages allocation of the one percent of the development budget of the government on water, which must be implemented.
