Fly Emirates to Dubai and avail a complimentary stay

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022) Passengers travelling to Dubai with Emirates can now enjoy a 1 night complimentary stay when flying in Economy Class & 2 nights complimentary stay when flying Business or First class. Not only this, passengers can also avail additional 10kg baggage allowance on their flights to and from Dubai, without any further costs. This offer is valid for sale until 30 May 2022 for travel starting from 20 May to 30 September 2022. Emirates continues to offer incredibly safe travel experiences for its valued customers to Dubai.

Travellers who book return Economy Class tickets to Dubai from 17 to 30 May 2022 for travel between 20 May and 30 September 2022 are eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn; while Business Class and First Class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay at the JW Marriot Marquis from the day of arrival*. As one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels, the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai features award-winning dine-in options, its own shopping galleria, and a world-renowned spa. For leisure travellers, the hotel is ideally placed between the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, next to Business Bay Metro Station and enjoys a spectacular location directly beside the new Dubai Water Canal extension.

Since it resumed tourism activity, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the festive season. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Pakistani passengers traveling to UAE are exempted from taking a COVID PCR test if the passenger presents a valid vaccination certificate(s) reflecting their status of being fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO or the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and includes a QR code. For more information on travel requirements for Dubai, click here.

For five months starting 01 May to 30 Sep., Emirates has unlocked, even more offers for Pakistani passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai with its ‘My Emirates Summer Pass’. Emirates’ customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai. In addition, during May, those landing in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf. Find out more details about the offer here.

With Emirates your health and safety comes first, all the way to your destination. You can plan with confidence when booking your flight with Emirates. The safety precautions and hygiene measures by Emirates including disinfection and advanced HEPA filters on board the aircraft provide added peace of mind while travelling.