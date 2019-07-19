Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy exclusive hotel rates across the UAE

Emirates has partnered with Accor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriott to offer attractive hotel rates to passengers travelling to and through Dubai this summer

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019) Emirates has partnered with world-renowned hotel providers to offer its passengers travelling to and through Dubai attractive summer rates in some of the UAE’s most prestigious hotels.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket and travel from now until 30 September 2019 can enjoy exclusive summer hotel rates in any of the properties within Accor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriot during their stay in the UAE. * Visitors can take advantage of up to 30% off best available rates provided by Accor - a world-leading hospitality group with a diverse brand portfolio to suit all budgets. Armani Hotel Dubai – a landmark hotel that exclusively occupies eleven floors of the world’s tallest building, The BurjKhalifa – is offering Emirates passengers up to 35% off on best available rates. The hotel conveniently provides visitors direct access to the world’s largest and most visited shopping and entertainment destination - The Dubai Mall. Marriot boasts a diverse brand portfolio and the hotel chain is offering Emirates passengers up to 25% off selected best available rates at any of its properties across the UAE. Emaar Hospitality Group – which is home to esteemed brands including the Address Hotels and Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels, is offering Emirates customers up to 35% off best available rates. Customers who book in Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall or Palace Downtown can also complimentary access to Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo and VR Park. Dubai is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with an eclectic mix of offerings including impressive architecture, world-class shopping, and fine dining restaurants.

Visitors will enjoy exploring the city and its many attractions including iconic landmarks, fantastic beach and spa resorts with pool access, as well as indoor entertainment activities across various locations. To learn more about the offer, please click here. Passengers must present a copy of their Emirates flight ticket or boarding pass at the time of check-in.* Emirates customers visiting Dubai during the summer can also benefit from exclusive offers using My Emirates Pass – an offer that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership card providing travelers special benefits and discounts of up to 50% off in more than 500 leisure and retail outlet locations across the UAE.* The exclusive pass allows customers to redeem up to 50% off in over 400 fine dining restaurants, luxury wellness treatments in almost 50 spas and leisure activities such as indoor skiing and water amusement parks. Customers can also take advantage and redeem up to 30% off at international retail outlets including popular fashion and fitness brands. My Emirates Pass offer is valid until 31st August 2019.* Emirates customers travelling in all classes can enjoy regionally inspired meals, 4,000 entertainment channels on ice – the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system - and up to 20MB complimentary Wi-Fi to stay connected with friends and family during the flight. For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.com, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.