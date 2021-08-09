Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo Pass

Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched an exclusive offer for customers to experience the excitement of the World Expo, the largest-of-its-kind event in the region

Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai, anytime during the much-awaited mega event running from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with Emirates.

The special offer is valid on all return tickets that include a flight to or through Dubai, for travel dates between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022.* The offer is applicable to tickets purchased in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai and customers travelling to anywhere on Emirates’ global network with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai. One-way ticket holders whose journey originates outside the UAE are entitled to receive the complimentary Expo Day Pass if travelling to Dubai or onwards to other destinations if the minimum connection time is met.

To make the deal even sweeter, the special added-value offer applies to all fare types including Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus. For more information on this promotion, please visit https://www.emirates.com/english/discover-dubai/expo-2020/expo-claim-ticket/

Whether exploring Dubai solo, as a family, or reconnecting with family and friends, there has never been a better time to visit Dubai than now. Besides being at the epicentre of the largest themed event that promises to bring the world to one destination, visitors to Dubai during the six-month period can expect to enjoy a host of activities and special offers to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee, marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s formation.

The good news does not end here. Travellers with upcoming travel plans and are already in the UAE, including UAE residents, will be pleased to know that they are also eligible to receive a complimentary Expo Day Pass as long as their itinerary includes a journey back to Dubai during the six-month period that coincides with Expo.

As Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates will soon launch various Expo-themed packages to allow its worldwide customers to enjoy the excitement of the 182-day event and experience what its host city of Dubai has to offer.

Expo Dubai 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world, through sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

The six-month spectacular’s bustling programme will be packed with experiences to suit all ages and interests, including a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment and edutainment, while art and culture vultures, foodies and technology fanatics can expect to enjoy exhibits, workshops, performances, live shows and more.

Architecture aficionados will be surrounded by inspiring designs throughout Expo 2020. Visitors can drop by their national pavilion for a taste of home, the 190 other country pavilions to experience other cultures and distinctive offerings, or various thematic and special pavilions to get a glimpse of the future and the innovations that are making a difference in tomorrow’s world.

Emirates Pavilion

Travel and aviation enthusiasts can visit the Emirates’ dedicated pavilion to experience the future of commercial aviation in UAE’s centennial year 2071. At the centre of this must-see pavilion, visitors can expect to engage in immersive experiences that will provide a glimpse into the future of aircraft cabin design, how the flying experience is being redefined, as well upcoming lightweight materials and technologies that will improve flying performance and fuel economy for a sustainable future. Visitors should also not miss the opportunity to design an aircraft and engage with interactive exhibits that introduce the principles of flight.

Pakistan Pavilion

Pakistan will present itself under the theme of "The Hidden Treasure". One of Asia’s best kept secrets! Home to one of the world’s earliest civilisations, a culture of boundless hospitality, riveting geographic wonders, and an upcoming investment destination of choice, Pakistan is all ready to show the world what makes it an extraordinary country.

Dubai: Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and has recovered close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Emirates customers can enjoy convenient and seamless connections to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

Customers will also earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on Emirates.com, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are included in the offer.