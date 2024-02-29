Open Menu

Fly Jinnah Introduces Daily Non-stop Flights Connecting Lahore To Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Fly Jinnah introduces daily non-stop flights connecting Lahore to Sharjah

The low-cost airline, Fly Jinnah has announced the launch of a new international service connecting Lahore, Pakistan to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The low-cost airline, Fly Jinnah has announced the launch of a new international service connecting Lahore, Pakistan to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

This exciting addition to Fly Jinnah’s expanding network marks a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options for passengers, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The new service will connect both cities with daily non-stop flights starting from March 27, 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “We are delighted to introduce our newest addition to our expanding network, reaffirming Fly Jinnah’s commitment to continually providing diverse travel options supported by affordability, reliability, and convenience. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers aboard our new flights”.

Following the recent launch of Islamabad – Sharjah route, Fly Jinnah is extending its reach in the UAE with a new service that will connect another Pakistani city with the third-largest city in the United Arab Emirates and a vibrant hub in the Gulf region, Sharjah.

This strategic step will further strengthen the ties between the two nations, creating more opportunities for business and leisure travelers.

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE from both Islamabad and Lahore.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the carrier offers affordable and value-driven travel experiences through “SkyCafe” on-board menu where passengers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices.

The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

