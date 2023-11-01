Fly Jinnah marks one year of exceptional Air Travel Service

(@FahadShabbir)

Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's low-cost carrier, celebrated its first anniversary on October 31, 2023, with a record of exceptional service and remarkable accomplishments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan's low-cost carrier, celebrated its first anniversary on October 31, 2023, with a record of exceptional service and remarkable accomplishments.

On the occasion, a Fly Jinnah spokesperson stated that in its inaugural year, Fly Jinnah operated more than 4,370 domestic flights, connecting major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The airline's focus on operational excellence and customer service has earned it the top spot in flight punctuality and consistency, as commended by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

Fly Jinnah's low-cost business model focuses on providing customers with added value at each step of their journey. With a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline offers the most spacious legroom of all economy cabins, ensuring unparalleled comfort for its passengers.

The state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system "Sky Time" enables passengers to stream a wide range of entertainment options, including urdu and Hollywood movies, tv shows, games, audio, music, and documentaries. Additionally, Fly Jinnah enhances the travel experience with its delightful "Sky Café" onboard menu, offering a diverse selection of delectable hot meals, sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.

Fly Jinnah's commitment to convenience is evident in its user-friendly mobile app, which allows passengers to effortlessly book flights, track their journeys, and access other essential services.

As Fly Jinnah embarks on its second year of operations, the airline remains focused on setting new industry standards, enhancing the overall travel experience, and expanding its reach to benefit an even larger number of passengers.