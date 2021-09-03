ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia signed an agreement to launch low cost airline "Fly Jinnah'.

"Another good news for Pakistan 'FLY JINNAH' Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia signed agreement to launch low cost airline," he said in a tweet.

He said the Airline would not only play a key role in the Pakistani economy and create new jobs but also boost country's aviation and tourism sectors.