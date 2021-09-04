UrduPoint.com

Fly Jinnah To Boost Country's Aviation, Tourism Sectors: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fly Jinnah to boost country's aviation, tourism sectors: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia signed an agreement to launch low cost airline "Fly Jinnah'.

"Another good news for Pakistan 'FLY JINNAH' Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia signed agreement to launch low cost airline," he said in a tweet.

He said the Airline would not only play a key role in the Pakistani economy and create new jobs but also boost country's aviation and tourism sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 10 more positive for COVID-19

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan University playing key role for promot ..

Balochistan University playing key role for promoting knowledge & research in pr ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, ..

UN Peace Operations Chief Will Travel to Ethiopia, Sudan September 6-9 - Spokesp ..

13 minutes ago
 COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tour ..

COMSATS University launches campaign to clean tourists leftover trash

13 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone ..

MQM-P blames PSP leader for attack on party's Zone office

13 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Li ..

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tri ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.