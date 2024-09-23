Fly Jinnah's Flight Landed Safely In Lahore After Smoke Alarm Indication
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Fly Jinnah's flight 9P846 experienced a smoke alarm indication and was safely landed at Lahore Airport on Monday.
According to the spokesman of the Airline, a smoke alarm indication was experienced in the cargo compartment of the flight heading towards Lahore from Karachi.
After safe landing, the technical team conducted the thorough inspection to identify the cause of the alarm.
The spokesman regretted the inconvenience caused by the passengers and assured that the safety of the passengers and crew was their main priority.
