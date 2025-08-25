Flyadeal Connects Riyadh with Islamabad and Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost carrier, has officially expanded its scheduled operations to Pakistan with the launch of direct flights to Islamabad and Peshawar.

The milestone was marked at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar, on August 25, 2025, where the inaugural flight from Riyadh was welcomed with a cake-cutting ceremony organized by Menzies RAS. The event, held in the International Departure Lounge, was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Airport Security Force (ASF), and Menzies RAS. Flyadeal will now operate two weekly flights from Riyadh to Peshawar, every Monday and Wednesday.

A day earlier, on August 24, 2025, Flyadeal operated its inaugural flight FAD 651/652 to Islamabad International Airport, where the aircraft was accorded the traditional water salute upon arrival.

The flight landed ahead of schedule at 06:08 AM with 65 passengers on board. The return flight departed at 07:33 AM carrying 172 passengers. Flyadeal will maintain weekly operations on the Riyadh–Islamabad route, with flights every Sunday.

Welcoming the airline’s entry into Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority said:

“Flyadeal’s expansion into Islamabad and Peshawar will significantly enhance connectivity, provide more travel options to passengers, and further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”

With these new routes, Flyadeal aims to cater to the growing demand for affordable and convenient air travel between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, particularly benefiting the large Pakistani diaspora in Riyadh.