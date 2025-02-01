Flyadeal Launches Flight Operations To Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline, Flyadeal, has officially launched its flight operations to Pakistan, marking a significant expansion.
The airline’s inaugural flight, F3-661, arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport from Riyadh at 8:04 AM, where it was greeted with a ceremonial water salute.
Flyadeal will operate two weekly flights to Karachi—one from Riyadh every Thursday and another from Jeddah every Saturday.
Speaking about the expansion, Flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis emphasized the airline’s commitment to international growth, with potential plans to introduce more routes to Pakistan in the future.
Previously, Flyadeal operated Hajj charter flights to Pakistan in 2024, but this marks the airline’s first scheduled service to the country.
