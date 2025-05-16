Open Menu

Flydubai Begins Flight Operations From Bacha Khan International Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Flydubai begins flight operations from Bacha Khan international airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) UAE-based airline Flydubai has officially launched its flight operations from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, marking a significant addition to the region’s international connectivity.

According to the Airports Authority, Flydubai's inaugural flight arrived late last night carrying 164 passengers, and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the airline’s arrival.

Flydubai will now operate seven flights per week from Peshawar, offering improved air links not only to Gulf countries but also to European destinations via Dubai.

The first return flight departed for Dubai with 184 passengers on board.

According to the spokesperson, the launch of Flydubai’s service will provide greater travel convenience and opportunities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and strengthen business, tourism, and travel connections in the region.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan