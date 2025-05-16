Flydubai Begins Flight Operations From Bacha Khan International Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) UAE-based airline Flydubai has officially launched its flight operations from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, marking a significant addition to the region’s international connectivity.
According to the Airports Authority, Flydubai's inaugural flight arrived late last night carrying 164 passengers, and was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate the airline’s arrival.
Flydubai will now operate seven flights per week from Peshawar, offering improved air links not only to Gulf countries but also to European destinations via Dubai.
The first return flight departed for Dubai with 184 passengers on board.
According to the spokesperson, the launch of Flydubai’s service will provide greater travel convenience and opportunities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and strengthen business, tourism, and travel connections in the region.
