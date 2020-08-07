UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flying Billboard Leaves Man Injured In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:19 PM

Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

The incident of falling of billboard in Karachi has raised serious questions about security and safety of the citizens, especially the commuters in big cities of the countries as the departments concerned do not pay any heed towards making any policy for their regular inspection.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) An elderly man injured after a billboard fell down in the middle of a road due to heavy rain and storm in Karachi.

A video showing the billboard falling upon a motorcyclist in Karachi went viral on social media. However, the injured survived.

The incident raised serious question about small, medium and large size bill boards on sides of the roads in different cities across the country.

Falling of heavy billboards during rains is a routine matter. But no planning was made by the authorities concerned in this regard.

“The bill boards are serious risk for commuters in big cities,” said Adnan Ali, pointing out that the government must devise any policy to deal with these boards.

“Heavy tax is charged over these boards so the department concerning must ensure visit and checking of all these kind of bill boards,” he further said.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Storm Social Media Visit Road Man All Government Rains

Recent Stories

ML-I railway project will further strengthen relat ..

25 minutes ago

Court rejects Zardari’s plea for withdrawal of p ..

39 minutes ago

Heavy rain brings Karachi again into trouble

2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases worldwide top 19 million; United St ..

2 hours ago

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

2 hours ago

‘Immediate UN humanitarian assistance’ mobiliz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.