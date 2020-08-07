Flying billboard leaves man injured in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The incident of falling of billboard in Karachi has raised serious questions about security and safety of the citizens, especially the commuters in big cities of the countries as the departments concerned do not pay any heed towards making any policy for their regular inspection.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) An elderly man injured after a billboard fell down in the middle of a road due to heavy rain and storm in Karachi.

A video showing the billboard falling upon a motorcyclist in Karachi went viral on social media. However, the injured survived.

The incident raised serious question about small, medium and large size bill boards on sides of the roads in different cities across the country.

Falling of heavy billboards during rains is a routine matter. But no planning was made by the authorities concerned in this regard.

“The bill boards are serious risk for commuters in big cities,” said Adnan Ali, pointing out that the government must devise any policy to deal with these boards.

“Heavy tax is charged over these boards so the department concerning must ensure visit and checking of all these kind of bill boards,” he further said.