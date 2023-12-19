Flying Coach and motorbike collision, two injured in Bajaur District

(@FahadShabbir)

Bajaur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Two people were seriously injured in a collision between a flying coach and a motorcycle in Bajaur district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place on the Peshawar road in Yusufabad area of Tehsil Khar Bajaur, when a motorcycle collided with a flying coach coming from the opposite direction.

Two persons involved in the accident, identified as Rahat Khan and Anwar Khan, were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

According to the hospital authorities, the condition of the injured is out of danger.

