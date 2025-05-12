Flying Drones, Quadcopters Banned Under Section 144
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) District administration Peshawar under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) has banned the flights of drones and quadcopters within the district with immediate effect.
The decision has been taken in light of the prevailing law & order situation across the region, to maintain peace and harmony in the district to avoid any untoward incident and reduce the chances of panic, chaos and confusion emanating from flights of drones and quadcopters in the district.
Anyone found violating the ban would be proceeded against under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The ban come into force forthwith would remain in enforced for a period of one month (30 days) unless and until modified or withdrawn.
APP/aqk
