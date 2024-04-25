Flying Pigeons In PAF Mushaf Vicinity Banned
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the vicinity of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mushaf base.
According to a handout issued here on Thursday, these restrictions prohibit keeping pigeons, flying them and constructing pigeon cages on rooftops.
The measure has been taken to prevent harm to PAF's fighter jets, caused by pigeon flying. The order will be implemented immediately.
