UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flyover Construction At Kahuta-Sihala Road To Reduce Traffic Congestion

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:11 PM

Flyover construction at Kahuta-Sihala road to reduce traffic congestion

The residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas have expressed their gratitude over allocation of funds in federal budget 2020-21 for fly-over project at Railway Line Sihala as the flyover construction will reduce the traffic congestion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The residents of Kahuta and surrounding areas have expressed their gratitude over allocation of funds in Federal budget 2020-21 for fly-over project at Railway Line Sihala as the flyover construction will reduce the traffic congestion.

Talking to APP, the residents told that it was long-standing demand of the people and the federal government had allocated funds for construction of the fly-over which would help ease the traffic flow on the thoroughfare and save precious time of the commuters.

They said that due to railway crossing and traffic mess at the road they were facing great difficulties.

The motorists said that once constructed, the flyover would significantly improve the flow of traffic on the road and mitigate the sufferings of the travelers commute daily over it.

According to financial year 2020-21 budget document, the flyover project would be constructed at a cost of Rs 442.758 million over the Sihala railway crossing which bisects the Sihala-Kahuta Road. One end of the flyover will be located at around six kilometers from Kakpul on the Kahuta Road.

Related Topics

Budget Road Traffic Kahuta From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

11 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

41 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

56 minutes ago

CP&WB takes notice of child girl's torture in Defe ..

25 seconds ago

DG SEPA warns polluting factories of strict action ..

27 seconds ago

27 Shopkeepers booked for violating SOPs

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.