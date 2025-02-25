Flyover In Sargodha To Open By March 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 06:22 PM
The 47 Pull Flyover in Sargodha is expected to be opened to traffic by March 10
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 47 Pull Flyover in Sargodha is expected to be opened to traffic by March 10.
This was announced at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan at his office on Tuesday. It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem. Superintendent Engineering Highways Rana Abid Ali briefed the meeting on the progress of the flyover and the dual carriageway from Qainchi Mor to Millatabad Pul. He said that the carpeting of the flyover was complete and lanter joints are being installed, which would be completed in a week.
The SE Highways said that service roads of the flyover would be constructed after the relocation of the PTCL, FESCO, Sui Gas, and Small Industry services and the replacement of the Public Health Engineering sewer line.
The meeting also discussed the construction of U-turns, footpaths, parking areas, and green belts on both sides of the flyover. Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan stressed the need for all departments to work as a team to complete both projects in the shortest possible time.
The meeting was also attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan, FESCO, Small Industry, Secretary RTA, COMCA, Cantonment Board, Public Health Engineering, Traffic Police, and other relevant officers.
