Flyover Inaugurated In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The 47-bridge flyover has been opened to traffic. The official inauguration will be held in June after the construction of roads and sewerage on both sides.
Minister of State for Health Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, along with parliamentarians Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Rana Munawar Ghaus, Mansoor Sindhu, Asim Sher Makeen and Safdar Sahi, and Dr. Liaquat Ali, Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, Mian Subhan, Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, SE Highways Rana Abid Ali and Exxon Gulfam Iqbal Awan, opened the flyover to traffic. A total of Rs 2.22 billion was spent on the construction of the 1.43-km-long flyover, which was completed in a record one and a half years.
The construction of the flyover will make easier for people from Mianwali, Bhakkar and Khushab and other districts to travel to Lahore and Faisalabad, while serious traffic problems at 47 bridge and Qainchi Mor will be eliminated.
Minister of State Dr. Mukhtar Bharath visited the flyover in a vehicle and observed the quality of construction. He appreciated the high quality of construction and congratulated the people of Sargodha on the construction of the flyover. He said that provincial ministers, secretaries and divisional and district administrative officers ensured the timely completion of this important project by continuously monitoring it, for which everyone deserves congratulations. Talking to the media, the Minister of State said that Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital and the flyover are a gift from the PML-N government to the people of Sargodha. He said that the previous government had ignored this project, but the local PML-N parliamentarians met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and recommended the release of funds. He said that the flyover will be officially inaugurated in June after conducting a third-party audit.
