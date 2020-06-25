Flyover named after SIAL: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) ::The Punjab government has named a flyover located at China Chowk here, after SIAL Flyover.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq here Thursday told the newsmen that the government had introduced a policy to name the mega projects across Punjab after the big tax payers in a bid to encourage the tax payers and promote tax culture.

Usman Dar said that Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) was the biggest tax payer in Gujranwala Division by paying Rs.826 million annually due to which this flyover project had been named for SIAL Flyover.