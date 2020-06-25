UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flyover Named After SIAL: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Flyover named after SIAL: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) ::The Punjab government has named a flyover located at China Chowk here, after SIAL Flyover.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq here Thursday told the newsmen that the government had introduced a policy to name the mega projects across Punjab after the big tax payers in a bid to encourage the tax payers and promote tax culture.

Usman Dar said that Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) was the biggest tax payer in Gujranwala Division by paying Rs.826 million annually due to which this flyover project had been named for SIAL Flyover.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab China Gujranwala Sialkot Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

7 minutes ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

1 hour ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

1 hour ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

1 hour ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.