Flyovers, underpasses needed to bypass roads built on Karachi Circular Railways track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 24 underpasses and flyovers are needed to be built to bypass the roads which had been constructed in the past at various points on the track of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), therefore these underpasses and flyover are imperative to clear the entire track of KCR.

This was informed to the participants of KCR review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development board Muhammad Wasim, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talib Uddin, Secretary Transport Ghulam Abbas, DS Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon, and other concerned officials.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh constituted a survey committee for construction of underpasses and flyovers to clear the railway tracks and instructed the committee to submit its report after completing the survey of the track by March 20.

Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the officials concerned to install fences on the railway land on both sides of track in accordance with Pakistan Railway's Right of Way.

He directed the Secretary Transport to issue tender for fencing with in three days and also submit a report about clear land of Pakistan Railways to the Transport department so as to start the fencing work.

He said that buses will also be operated from stations to markets to connect the important commercial centers and markets to the stations, to increase the ridership of the railways.

The Sindh chief secretary directed the Chairman Planning and Development Board to launch a scheme next year for the improvement of road infrastructure around the circular railway stations.

The DS Railways said that the KCR stations at urdu University and Karachi University, are still encroached by illegal occupants, on which the Chief Secretary Sindh asked the Additional Commissioner Karachi to remove the encroachments and submit the report in this regard.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also called the next review meeting of KCR on March 20 and directed all the officers concerned to submit report of track's drone survey and feasibility report.

The chief secretary also directed the officials concerned to submit the report about removal of encroachments and issuance of tender for fencing work, by March 20.