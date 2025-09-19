FM 101 recruitment drive held at University of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Department of Media and Communication Studies, under the supervision of Head of Department Dr Rooma Shahzadi, hosted the FM 101 Radio Pakistan auditions.

According to the USKT, the chief guest Senior Producer (FM 101) Syed Aabis Raza Kazmi along with team members started the auditions by interacting with the participants and judging their skill levels. It was a recruitment opportunity for all USKT students, where they not only learned valuable insights from industry experts but also showcased their skills in categories such as RJ, news Reader, Voice Over Artist and Media Enthusiast.

Vice Chancellor USKT Prof (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman acknowledges such initiatives where students have the opportunity to display their talent, step into the world of media and get future opportunities in broadcasting.

At the end of the auditions, the respected Dean Dr. Navid Jamil Malik and HoD Dr. Rooma Shahzadi presented a souvenir to the chief guest as a token of thanks and appreciation.