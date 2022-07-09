FM 101 to air programmes on Eid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Radio Pakistan FM 101 Sargodha station will broadcast various programmes on Eid.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Station Director Radio Pakistan Sargodha Malik Ghulam Abbas Awan said that Radio Pakistan would broadcast special programmes in connectionwith Eid-ul-Azha while special dramas would also be aired.

Live calls from audience would also be received in various programmes, he added.