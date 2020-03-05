UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM-101 To Broadcast Interview Of President, First Lady On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

FM-101 to broadcast interview of president, first lady on Saturday

A special interview of President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi will be aired by FM 101 channel of Radio Pakistan in its programme 'Radio Caf' on Saturday (March 7) at 10 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A special interview of President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi will be aired by FM 101 channel of Radio Pakistan in its programme 'Radio Caf' on Saturday (March 7) at 10 pm. The two guests in the interview spoke on various issues.

President Arif Alvi highlighted the democratic government's steps to empower women, and stressed to ensure the provision of hereditary rights to them.

First Lady Samina Alvi, while emphasizing the importance of education, said women were an integral and useful part of the society and paying special attention to the education of girls was an important part of the time.

She urged the women to play an active role in child training and household affairs.

She mentioned her efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer and to educate children with disabilities. "We need to participate more in social work for the development of the country."Responding to a question regarding hobbies, the president said he was fond of reading and music, while the first lady declared her love for gardening and flowers.

They discussed several other important issues that the audience would be able to hear in the interview, which was conducted by Farooq Adil and Shamim Anjum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Education Reading March Women Breast Cancer Government Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives honorary Drama PhD from Sud ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

56 minutes ago

Facilitation centre opened at Sialkot Chamber of C ..

2 minutes ago

Qazi Tufail a famous motor glider to perform in KP ..

2 minutes ago

44 villagers caught on power theft in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for devising emergency programme fo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.