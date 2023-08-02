FM 101 transmitter installed at PBC Peshawar

A ceremony in connection with the newly installed FM-101 transmitter of two kilowatt was held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):A ceremony in connection with the newly installed FM-101 transmitter of two kilowatt was held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday.

Director Forests Syed Husnain Shah was chief guest on his occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Syed Husnain Shah said Radio Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in every kind of situations.

He congratulated the staff on resumption of FM 101 transmission on transmitter.

Besides, senior vice president Bank of Khyber Fawad Sadozai and Secretary General PIA employees union Mehboob Baloch also graced the occasion.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Peshawar Abdul Majeed Baloch briefed the guests about the outreach and impact of FM-101 Peshawar.

Incharge FM 101 Habibun Nabi also congratulated all the staff and listeners of FM 101 of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

On this occasion, all staff of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and RJs of FM-101 Peshawar were also present.