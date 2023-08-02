Open Menu

FM 101 Transmitter Installed At PBC Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

FM 101 transmitter installed at PBC Peshawar

A ceremony in connection with the newly installed FM-101 transmitter of two kilowatt was held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):A ceremony in connection with the newly installed FM-101 transmitter of two kilowatt was held at Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Wednesday.

Director Forests Syed Husnain Shah was chief guest on his occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Syed Husnain Shah said Radio Pakistan has always played a pivotal role in every kind of situations.

He congratulated the staff on resumption of FM 101 transmission on transmitter.

Besides, senior vice president Bank of Khyber Fawad Sadozai and Secretary General PIA employees union Mehboob Baloch also graced the occasion.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Peshawar Abdul Majeed Baloch briefed the guests about the outreach and impact of FM-101 Peshawar.

Incharge FM 101 Habibun Nabi also congratulated all the staff and listeners of FM 101 of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

On this occasion, all staff of Radio Pakistan Peshawar and RJs of FM-101 Peshawar were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bank Of Khyber All PIA

Recent Stories

Mega health, infrastructure projects under executi ..

Mega health, infrastructure projects under execution at fast pace in Multan: Com ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover gutka

4 minutes ago
 PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, ..

PFA to conduct nutritional profiling of athletes, Wahab Riaz visits PFA

4 minutes ago
 Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Munici ..

Catalonia Declares State of Emergency in 22 Municipalities of Girona Due to Drou ..

4 minutes ago
 Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspect ..

Spain Arrests EU's 3 Most Wanted Fugitives Suspected of Drug Smuggling

4 minutes ago
 Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory ..

Financial Audit Authority conducts an introductory workshop on anti-fraud

24 minutes ago
DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood ..

DC visits areas near Sutlej river to inspect flood situation

12 minutes ago
 Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethio ..

Embassy launches 'Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia's PM' in Islamabad

10 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with ..

Drug smuggler sentenced to life imprisonment with Rs 0.5 m fine

10 minutes ago
 Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, ..

Austin, Nyusi Discuss US-Mozambique Military Ties, Security in Cabo Delgado Prov ..

10 minutes ago
 Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abb ..

Authorities issued severe weather advisory for Abbottabad

10 minutes ago
 UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ ..

UNICEF-funded Oxygen plant made functional at DHQ hospital

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan