FM-93 Faisalabad broadcast programme on Quaid-e-Azam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Radio Pakistan FM-93 Faisalabad broadcast special programmes to pay homage to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary here on Friday.

The FM-93 broadcast a speech by Professor Qasim Kamboh on "Quaid da Pakistan" in programme "Ravi Ta Channa".

Similarly, a special feature on "Quaid-e-Azam aur Kashmir" was also broadcast at 3:10 p.m. in which special excerpts from the speeches of Quaid-e-Azam were presented.

In addition, reports based on activities held in the city regarding death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were also broadcast.