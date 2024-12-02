FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) With the aimed to address public concerns and improve government services, Federal Ombudsman for the Sargodha region and FM 96 jointly arranged a program in which Incharge Federal Ombudsman Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Awan participated.

The program 'Rabta' was hosted by RJ Alisha, in which the Incharge Federal Ombudsman discussed various issues related to federal government departments. He provided detailed insights into public problems, answered numerous questions, and offered practical solutions to existing challenges.

He listened attentively to callers' concerns and assured them of prompt resolution.

The program highlighted the crucial role of the Federal Ombudsman in ensuring public access to justice and facilitating government services.

This collaboration between Buzz FM 96 and the Federal Ombudsman's office is seen as a positive step towards addressing public grievances and raising awareness, he added.