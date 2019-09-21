FM-98 Dosti Channel transmission: Dr Firdous for expansion from Gwadar to Gilgit-Baltistan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the transmission of FM-98 Dosti Channel would be expanded from Gwadar to Gilgit-Baltistan

Addressing the ceremony in connection with '70th Year Anniversary of Republic of China' organized by the FM-98 Dosti Channel here, she said this transmission was playing a pivotal role in bridging gap between the people of two countries.

The SAPM invited the Chinese government to open more FM-98 Dosti channels in five major cities of the country so it should be audible to all along the China-Pak Economic Corridor route.

She said Pakistan would start some media exchange programmes with China so that the journalist community could learn more about the digitalization.

She said Chinese was a great nation and there was a dire need to learn from their leadership qualities.

Dr Firdous said friendly relations between Pakistan and China had really remained loftier than the Himalaya, deeper than oceans, and sweeter than honey.

She said our partnership was based on strong geostrategic facts and approaches and was getting stronger in multiple dimensions with the passage of each day.

Leaderships of both the countries always strive to further consolidate these relations and achieve reciprocal benefits, she added.

She said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had become the hallmark of these fraternal relations. She said both the countries also had shared-objectives to eradicate terrorism and make the region peaceful to ensure economic stability and prosperity of their people. China has overwhelmingly supported Pakistan's stance over recent oppressive measures taken by the New Delhi in violation of fundamental rights of the people of occupied Kashmir, trampling down international laws, UN Charter, principles of the partition of united India, and the Indian constitution itself, she said.

She said China had supported Pakistan's stance in this connection at all international fora. On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said today China was considered world's second largest economy and it had proved its mettle across the globe by working hard and dedication.

He said the cordial relations between the two countries entered into new era after the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

China had always taken concrete steps towards progress and prosperity of the neighboring countries, he added.

He said China had always tried its best for the restoration of peace in the region.