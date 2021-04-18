UrduPoint.com
FM, Afghan Counterpart Discus Bilateral Ties, Afghan Peace Process

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

FM, Afghan counterpart discus bilateral ties, Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar on Sunday discussed ways and means to strengthen bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister Qureshi received a call from his Afghan counterpart. The foreign minister has been in UAE on a three-day official visit, a press release issued by Foreign Office said.

Highlighting Pakistan's abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, foreign minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan's consistent policy to enhance bilateral relations and facilitate the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan's facilitative support led to the US-Taliban peace agreement and subsequent intra-Afghan negotiations, he added.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that Afghan parties would work constructively to achieve shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

On the United States announcement to withdraw forces, Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's consistent policy to support an orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops.

He hoped that withdrawal of foreign troops would coincide with the progress in the peace process.

Foreign minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to deepen bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

With a view to continuing close consultations, the foreign minister invited his Afghan counterpart to visit Pakistan after the meeting in Istanbul which was accepted by the Afghan foreign minister.\468\867

