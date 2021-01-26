UrduPoint.com
FM, Afghan Counterpart Discuss Establishment Of BSMs, Other Matters In Telephonic Conversation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:27 AM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday had a telephone call with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar and discussed matters of mutual interests including the proposed establishment of Border Sustenance Markets (BSMs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday had a telephone call with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar and discussed matters of mutual interests including the proposed establishment of Border Sustenance Markets (BSMs).

Highlighting Pakistan's policy to strengthen trade between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi drew Foreign Minister Atmar's attention towards proposed establishment of Border Sustenance Markets.

He underlined that it was a special initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to boost local trade and economic activity in the border regions.

The foreign minister expressed hope for the earliest finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Reiterating Pakistan's consistent support to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, he underlined that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations (IAN) provided an historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister expressed concern on the high level of violence in Afghanistan and emphasized progress in the IAN which would also facilitate reduction in violence, leading to ceasefire.

During the call, Foreign Minister Qureshi also raised the issue of Pakistani prisoners who had been languishing in Afghan jails over minor crimes.

He expressed the hope that prisoners would be released as per the Presidential decree, providing them an opportunity to return to their families.

The Intra-Afghan Negotiations had provided a window of opportunity for return of lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan had always held that there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict and a political settlement was the only way forward.

Pakistan would continue to play its positive role towards supporting the Afghan Peace Process and strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan, the press release concluded.

