FM, Amb. Khalilzad Discuss Joint Efforts For Afghan Peace Process

FM, Amb. Khalilzad discuss joint efforts for Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and U.S. Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad met here on Friday and agreed to continue consultations on the Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and U.S. Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation Process Zalmay Khalilzad met here on Friday and agreed to continue consultations on the Afghan peace process.

The meeting, that took place here at the Foreign Office, discussed joint efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan and current situation in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that peace deal between the United States and Taliban would pave way for 'Intra-Afghan Dialogue' and also prove beneficial for stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan as its shared responsibility would continue to support efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad updated Foreign Minister Qureshi on the ongoing peace talks with Taliban and lauded the reconciliatory role of Pakistan in that regard.

