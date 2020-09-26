FM apprises UN Security Council of grave situation in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :As part of Pakistan's efforts to keep the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary General fully apprised of the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday addressed another letter to the Council President, Abdou Abarry of Niger.

Among other things, the Foreign Minister further highlighted the gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, India's illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and the threat to peace and security posed by India's belligerent rhetoric and actions, a foreign office statement issued here said.

The Foreign Minister underlined that a fresh reign of terror has been unleashed by India in IIOJK. More than 900,000 Indian troops have kept 8 million Kashmiris under an inhuman military siege for more than a year.

"The letter notes recent joint communication by 18 Special Procedure Mandate Holders of the Human Rights Council, who have stated that the human rights situation in IIOJK is in "free fall", it added.

The Foreign Minister's letter further underscored that the recent measures taken by India such as the "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020", "Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020" and "Jammu and Kashmir Language Bill 2020", were designed to change the demography of IIOJK from a Muslim majority to a Hindu majority territory and to obliterate its distinct identity – which was a clear violation of international law, particularly the 4th Geneva Convention.

Noting the jingoistic and hostile statements from New Delhi, the Foreign Minister also highlighted the indiscriminate and unprovoked violations of ceasefire by India on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, including deliberate targeting of civilian population and civilian areas.

He reiterated Pakistan's proposal to strengthen UNMOGIP in the region to effectively carry out its mandate.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Security Council should play its due role by urging India to immediately lift the inhuman military siege and rescind illegal actions taken since 5 August 2019.

He expressed the hope that the Security Council would take cognizance of this serious and urgent matter that requires an immediate redressal. This was imperative for the provision of humanitarian relief to the Kashmiris trapped in the occupied territory as well as for the maintenance of regional peace and security, he added.

