FM apprises UNGA president on derogatory remarks by BJP officials in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a telephone call on Friday, apprised the President of United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, of the derogatory and offensive remarks made by two senior officials of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Noting that such willful and deliberate provocation had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world, the foreign minister urged the UNGA president to take cognizance of this abhorrent development amidst growing hate speech and rising Islamophobia in India.

Referring to the muted response of the Indian leadership on the incident, the foreign minister noted that silence could be taken as complicity, and could lead to further incitement to violence, communal discord and hate incidents.

Noting the UN's positions on hate speech and Islamophobia, the foreign minister expected that the forum of the United Nations would be utilized for constructive debate among member states, also with a view to redressing the issue that had caused such pain and resentment among the Muslims.

The UNGA president underscored the important role of the General Assembly and the need for the membership to work together on the issues.

The two sides agreed to remain engaged.