FM arrive in Dushanbe to attend SCOâ€™s Ministerial Council Meeting Â 

The Foreign Ministers of all SCO member states will be participating in the meeting to deliberate upon important regional and international issues. Â

Dushanbe: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) The two-day meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization will begin in Dushanbe, Tajikistan tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is in Dushanbe will lead the Pakistan delegation at the forum.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also participate in the meeting of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group, being held at the ministerial level.

He will share Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and stress the imperative of a peaceful, negotiated political solution.

On the side-lines of the meeting, he is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China.

Bilateral and regional ties, besides issues of mutual interests would be discussed during these meetings.

During his stay, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will call on President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Dushanbe summit will consider several important documents for subsequent adoption in the SCO Council of Heads of State in September this year.