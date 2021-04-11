UrduPoint.com
FM Arrives Berlin On Two-day Official Visit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived in Berlin, Germany along with his delegation on a two-day official visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, the foreign minister was warmly received by Pakistan ambassador in Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, senior officials of German foreign office, and senior members of Pakistan embassy, a press release said.

Talking to media after his arrival, the foreign minister said that he would hold meeting with the business leaders and members of Pakistani community.

He said more than 1,00,000 Pakistani had been living in Germany and playing their positive role.

The foreign minister said that they wanted to further expand economic diplomacy and exchange of technology and would be holding discussion with the German leadership.

Tomorrow, he would be holding meeting with his German counterpart in which important regional and international issues would be discussed.

Foreign minister Qureshi said that he would also meet president of German parliament.

He said that parliament had been a legislative body and they wanted to further enhance their parliamentary cooperation with the German parliament. The friendship groups in this regard would be further activated, he added.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, on the invitation of Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas, Foreign Minister is undertaking an official visit to Germany .

The foreign minister will have delegation-level talks with foreign minister Maas at the Federal Foreign Office.

He will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Wolfgang Schauble and have interactions with other dignitaries.

During the talks, the two foreign ministers would review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, -- including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora.

Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU. Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister's visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had visited Pakistan in March 2019.

