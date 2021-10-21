UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives In Kabul To Hold Talks With Interim Afghan Government

FM arrives in Kabul to hold talks with interim Afghan government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Kabul on Thursday, where he will meet the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan.

"During the one-day visit, he will hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and meet other Afghan dignitaries as well," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office said the talks between the two sides would cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas.

Utilizing the opportunity, the foreign minister will share Pakistan's perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.

"The foreign minister's visit reflects Pakistan's consistent policy of supporting the brotherly Afghan people, deepening bilateral trade and economic relations, and facilitating closer people-to-people contacts," the Foreign Office said.

As a close fraternal neighbor, Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan. Pakistan kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols.

A facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted.

In recent months, Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines.

