FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Moscow to hold talks with Russian leaders on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

On his arrival at Moscow airport, the Foreign Minister was received by senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and officials of the embassy.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to meet today for official talks.