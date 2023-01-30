UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives In Moscow For Talks With Russian Leadership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2023 | 01:32 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is on a two day visit to the Russian Federation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

MOSCOW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Moscow to hold talks with Russian leaders on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

On his arrival at Moscow airport, the Foreign Minister was received by senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and officials of the embassy.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to meet today for official talks.

