FM arrives in Romania on official visit

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday arrived Bucharest, on the first leg of his three-day official visit to Romania and Spain.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Foreign Minister was received by Ambassador of Pakistan Dr Zafar Iqbal and senior officials of the Romanian foreign ministry.

During his stay, the Foreign Minister would hold meetings with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu, Romanian economic minister and others, a press release said.

The Foreign Minister is undertaking visit to Romania on the invitation of his counterpart.