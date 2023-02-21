UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives In Vilnius To Hold Talks With Lithuanian Leadership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 12:29 PM

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

During his stay, he will hold talks with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister and other high ranking officials.

Vilnius: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

During his stay, he will hold talks with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister and other high ranking officials.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan led to increase in terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

In an interview with a television channel during the Munich Security Conference, he referred to the recent incidents of terrorism in Peshawar and Karachi in this regard.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan's commitment to confront the terrorists on its soil.

However, he said the dangers posed by terrorism can be reduced by finding a permanent solution to the problems in Afghanistan.

Referring to the difficult economic condition faced by Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said it is the result of Ukraine war and last year's floods in the country.

However, he said Pakistan has the capacity to become an emerging economy and resolve its financial issues.

