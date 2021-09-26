UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives London On Three-day Official Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

FM arrives London on three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived London on a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom.

Upon arrival at the Heathrow Airport, Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Deputy High Commissioner Dr Faisal Aziz and other senior officials of the High Commission welcomed the foreign minister, said a news release.

During his visit, the foreign minister would meet Chairman of the British Foreign Affairs Committee and members of British Parliament. The foreign minister would have a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart Elizabeth Truss.

The meeting would focus on bilateral relations, bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields and important regional and global issues.

Foreign minister Qureshi would interact with the Pakistani community representatives at "Pakistan House" on Sunday evening.

Qureshi would also address the media in London and brief them about Pakistan's views on Pak-UK relations, important regional and global issues.

The foreign minister's visit to the United Kingdom was a testament to strengthening of high-level contacts between the two countries.

