FM arrives NY to attend meeting on global food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York for a short visit to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call for Action' and the Security Council's open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York for a short visit to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call for Action' and the Security Council's open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security'.

Upon arrival at the airport, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the embassy, a press release said.

The foreign minister arrived New York in a commercial flight.

According to an earlier press release of the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the foreign minister is visiting New York for a ministerial meeting to be held at the United Nations on May 18.

The meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it.

The ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The foreign minister will highlight Pakistan's perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.

While in New York, the foreign minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.