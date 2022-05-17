UrduPoint.com

FM Arrives NY To Attend Meeting On Global Food Security

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 10:24 PM

FM arrives NY to attend meeting on global food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York for a short visit to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call for Action' and the Security Council's open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday arrived New York for a short visit to participate in a ministerial meeting on 'Global Food Security Call for Action' and the Security Council's open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Conflict and Food Security'.

Upon arrival at the airport, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the embassy, a press release said.

The foreign minister arrived New York in a commercial flight.

According to an earlier press release of the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the foreign minister is visiting New York for a ministerial meeting to be held at the United Nations on May 18.

The meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it.

The ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future.

The foreign minister will highlight Pakistan's perspective and policy priorities in the two meetings.

While in New York, the foreign minister will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office United Nations Aamir Khan Visit New York Sardar Masood Khan May From Airport

Recent Stories

Morning exposure to deep red light improves declin ..

Morning exposure to deep red light improves declining eyesight

1 minute ago
 DC for ensuring implementation on code of conduct ..

DC for ensuring implementation on code of conduct for LG election

1 minute ago
 EU Reaffirms Decision to Stop Training Malian Mili ..

EU Reaffirms Decision to Stop Training Malian Military, Cancels Weapons Deliveri ..

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Quetta visits Cholera affected are ..

Corps Commander Quetta visits Cholera affected areas in Pir Koh

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan to play major role in SCO: Am ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan to play major role in SCO: Ambassador Usmanov

48 minutes ago
 CTO directs to provide cold drinks, water to traff ..

CTO directs to provide cold drinks, water to traffic wardens on duty

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.